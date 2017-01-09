Latest Blogs

New Footage of The 401 Pileup

New Footage of The 401 Pileup

January 9, 2017 | 0 Comments

Um...yikes...

Read More →
big-kahuna

The Big Kahuna Burger Comes To Life

January 9, 2017 | 0 Comments

Now you can make the tastiest burger in the history of the big screen......

Read More →
50 scantily-clad ladies pole dance atop jeeps for Taiwanese official’s funeral

50 scantily-clad ladies pole dance atop jeeps for Taiwanese official’s funeral

January 9, 2017 | 0 Comments

There are funerals, then there's this....

Read More →
THE DAILY WTF: January 9, 2016

THE DAILY WTF: January 9, 2016

January 9, 2017 | 0 Comments

"WTF" or your money back!...

Read More →

The Rock Lounge

Today In Rock History… January 9th

Today In Rock History… January 9th

January 9, 2017 | 0 Comments

The Beatles, Santana, Rush, Rolling Stone magazine...

Read More →

Today In Rock History… January 9th

January 9, 2017 | 0 Comments
Today In Rock History… January 8th

Today In Rock History… January 8th

January 8, 2017 | 0 Comments
Today In Rock History… January 7th

Today In Rock History… January 7th

January 7, 2017 | 0 Comments
Today In Rock History… January 6th

Today In Rock History… January 6th

January 6, 2017 | 0 Comments
Today In Rock History… January 5th

Today In Rock History… January 5th

January 5, 2017 | 0 Comments

Latest News

Five Charged In Drug Bust

Five Charged In Drug Bust

January 9, 2017

Five Londoners have been charged after a drug bust saw police seize more than ...

Read More →
Suspect Sought In Pharmacy Robbery

Suspect Sought In Pharmacy Robbery

January 9, 2017
Nationals Beat the Maroons 5-2

Nationals Beat the Maroons 5-2

January 9, 2017
UPDATE: Snow and Rain in Forecast Through Tuesday

UPDATE: Snow and Rain in Forecast Through Tuesday

January 9, 2017
Guaranteed Million Dollar Winner Sold in London

Guaranteed Million Dollar Winner Sold in London

January 8, 2017

On-Air Now

An Afternoon Show with Ryan Valdron</p> <span class='dj-meta'>3:00PM - 8:00PM</span>

An Afternoon Show with Ryan Valdron

3:00PM - 8:00PM

Listen Live CKLOFM
2:55PM
ROCK YOU BY HELIX
2:52PM
JET AIRLINER BY STEVE MILLER BAND
2:48PM
BEAUTIFUL LOSER BY BOB SEGER
Click here for more history
5506
Followers 7020
Fans 69
Subscribers

Facebook Fans

 

Contact Us

ON AIR

 519-679-FREE (3733)

OFFICE:

519-679-8680

NEWS:

519-673-NEWS (6397)

ADDRESS:

700 Richmond Street
Suite 101
London, ON N6A 5C7
© 2016 Blackburn Radio Inc., All rights reserved.