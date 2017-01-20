Latest Blogs

THE DAILY WTF: January 20, 2017

THE DAILY WTF: January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 | 0 Comments

"WTF" or your money back! ...

Read More →
Glenn_Frey

Bob Seger’s Tribute to Glenn Frey

January 19, 2017 | 0 Comments

The Detroit legend pays tribute to his friend and fellow Motor City legend... ...

Read More →
THE DAILY WTF: January 19, 2017

THE DAILY WTF: January 19, 2017

January 19, 2017 | 0 Comments

"WTF" or your money back. ...

Read More →
1701929_630x354

THE DAILY WTF: January 18, 2017

January 18, 2017 | 0 Comments

"WTF" or your money back! ...

Read More →

The Rock Lounge

Today In Rock History… January 21st

Today In Rock History… January 21st

January 21, 2017 | 0 Comments

Yes, Roy Orbison, Def Leppard...

Read More →

Today In Rock History… January 21st

January 21, 2017 | 0 Comments
Today In Rock History… January 20th

Today In Rock History… January 20th

January 20, 2017 | 0 Comments
Today In Rock History… January 19th

Today In Rock History… January 19th

January 19, 2017 | 0 Comments
Today In Rock History… January 18th

Today In Rock History… January 18th

January 18, 2017 | 0 Comments
Today In Rock History… January 16th

Today In Rock History… January 16th

January 16, 2017 | 0 Comments

Latest News

Region Enjoys Record Warmth

Region Enjoys Record Warmth

January 22, 2017

Southwestern Ontario enjoyed spring like weather Saturday as temperatures broke...

Read More →
Fog Advisory in Effect for Saturday

Fog Advisory in Effect for Saturday

January 21, 2017
Knights Top 67’s 7-2

Knights Top 67’s 7-2

January 21, 2017
Skilled Tradespeople Protest Bill That Threatens Their Jobs

Skilled Tradespeople Protest Bill That Threatens Their Jobs

January 21, 2017
Jr. Hockey Wrap Up – January 20, 2017

Jr. Hockey Wrap Up – January 20, 2017

January 21, 2017

On-Air Now

Listen Live CKLOFM
4:07PM
MORE THAN A FEELING BY BOSTON
4:03PM
HOT GIRLS IN LOVE BY LOVERBOY
3:59PM
MONEYTALKS BY AC/DC
Click here for more history
5532
Followers 7020
Fans 69
Subscribers

Facebook Fans

 

Contact Us

ON AIR

 519-679-FREE (3733)

OFFICE:

519-679-8680

NEWS:

519-673-NEWS (6397)

ADDRESS:

700 Richmond Street
Suite 101
London, ON N6A 5C7
© 2016 Blackburn Radio Inc., All rights reserved.